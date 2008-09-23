GSM Touchscreen BlackBerry Storm Specs Leaked, Thunder Name Ditched

Although Verizon definitely has dibs on the touchscreen BlackBerry Storm when it launches in the US, AT&T and T-Mo customers are watching the European rollout of the GSM version to see what's up for their future. Today BlackBerry News published a leaked spec sheet that confirms iPhone-elbowing performance: 3.2MP camera, video recording, 1GB internal memory plus MicroSD slot for up to 8GB more, and a blazing 7.2Mbps of HSDPA connectivity. In related news, PocketLint UK has all but confirmed this phone will be called the Storm like its US sibling, and not the Thunder, as had previously been reported widely. More specs and another leaked pic below.



• 7.2 mbps HSDPA/UMTS (2100/1900/850 MHz)

• Quad-band GSM/GPRS/EDGE (850/900/1800/1900 MHz)

• 1GB of memory, 192MB RAM

• 1400 mAhr battery. Standby time: 528 hours

• MicroUSB port

• MicroSD and MicroSDHC expandable up to 8GB

• 3.2 megapixel camera, flash, 2.5x digital zoom, auto focus, and image stabilization

• Video capture. Normal mode (480×320) and MMS mode (176×144)

• Assisted GPS - Enhanced version of GPS that performs at a faster speed

[BlackBerry News]