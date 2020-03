For those of you who were skeptical of the Griffin AirCurve wire-free iPhone amplifier/dock thingy comes this USB dock that is a genuine neato solution. Dubbed "Simplifi," for once it's a product name that tallies with the product's purpose: it's a combined iPod/iPhone dock that has a CF card slot, a Memory Stick/SD/xD card slot and two powered USB ports. See how useful and clutter-reducing that'd be perched on your desk? It's out now for $US69. [Griffin via Wired]