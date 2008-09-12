Regular arcade machines are neat and all, but if you have thousands of dollars worth of mahogany furniture in your mansion, they tend to clash with the environment. Luckily, Custom Arcades makes a gaming all-in-one that takes your expensive tastes into account. The Grand Daddy Arcade encases a 42-inch flat screen monitor, a 505W sound system, a two to four player control panel, and space to store other home gaming systems in an only slightly gaudy birch casing. Yours for just US$8000. [Custom Arcades via Born Rich]
Grand Daddy Brings Faux-Classiness to Arcade Machines
