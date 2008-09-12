Grand Daddy Brings Faux-Classiness to Arcade Machines

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Regular arcade machines are neat and all, but if you have thousands of dollars worth of mahogany furniture in your mansion, they tend to clash with the environment. Luckily, Custom Arcades makes a gaming all-in-one that takes your expensive tastes into account. The Grand Daddy Arcade encases a 42-inch flat screen monitor, a 505W sound system, a two to four player control panel, and space to store other home gaming systems in an only slightly gaudy birch casing. Yours for just US$8000. [Custom Arcades via Born Rich]

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
DuckDuckGo Made A Giant List Of Jerks Tracking You Online

DuckDuckGo, a privacy-focused tech company, today launched something called Tracker Radar—an open-source, automatically generated and continually updated list that currently contains more than 5,000 domains that more than 1,700 companies use to track people online.

