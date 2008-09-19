GorillaPod Go Go Brings Stability To Your Gadgets

The GorillaPod has been the flexible tripod of choice for camera fans for a while now, but what about your everyday gadgets? What about wanting to watch your iPod on a plane without having to hold it in your hands? What about securing your mobile phone to the steering wheel of your car? What about sticking that speaker in an inconvenient location?

Enter the GorillaPod Go Go. It does exactly the same thing as previous versions of the tripod, but for your other gadgets. And, it costs just $39.95, which is a bargain for something so lightweight, portable and flexible. It'll even work with digital cameras, so you don't have to worry about taking both this and your old GorillaPod with you when you travel.

[Maxwell]