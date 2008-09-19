How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

GorillaPod Go Go Brings Stability To Your Gadgets

gogo-traytable.jpgThe GorillaPod has been the flexible tripod of choice for camera fans for a while now, but what about your everyday gadgets? What about wanting to watch your iPod on a plane without having to hold it in your hands? What about securing your mobile phone to the steering wheel of your car? What about sticking that speaker in an inconvenient location?

Enter the GorillaPod Go Go. It does exactly the same thing as previous versions of the tripod, but for your other gadgets. And, it costs just $39.95, which is a bargain for something so lightweight, portable and flexible. It'll even work with digital cameras, so you don't have to worry about taking both this and your old GorillaPod with you when you travel.

[Maxwell]

Trending Stories Right Now

aliens optical-seti panoseti science seti the-search-for-extraterrestrial-intelligence

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
coronavirus what-fresh-hell-awaits

So You Have To Work From Home

The novel coronavirus has, as of Friday, infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400 globally. Fear, uncertainty, and doubt are pervasive. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but it’s safe to assume that whatever it is will be a shitshow of historic magnitude—it’s already a tragedy for thousands of families and a lesson in the fragility of our globalized world.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles