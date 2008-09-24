Gorillapod Focus is Muscled-Up Bendy Tripod For Hefty Cameras

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

As well as tweaking its Gorillapod flexible gripping tripod design in the Gogo model, to support all sorts of gadgets, Joby's now applied some real beefing-up techniques to its original camera-tripod version and created the Gorillapod Focus, designed for heavier camera gear. Made from aluminium so it weighs just 499 grams itself, it can nonetheless support pro-video or SLR equipment that weighs up to 5 kg, and of course fasten it/dangle it from all sorts of places you wouldn't normally mount your cameras. The Focus is due soon for a similarly beefed-up price of $US150. [GeekyGadgets]

These 'Diecast Rally Championship' Videos Are Way Too Good

Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.
coronavirus what-fresh-hell-awaits

So You Have To Work From Home

The novel coronavirus has, as of Friday, infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400 globally. Fear, uncertainty, and doubt are pervasive. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but it’s safe to assume that whatever it is will be a shitshow of historic magnitude—it’s already a tragedy for thousands of families and a lesson in the fragility of our globalized world.

