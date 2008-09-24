Gorillapod Focus is Muscled-Up Bendy Tripod For Hefty Cameras

As well as tweaking its Gorillapod flexible gripping tripod design in the Gogo model, to support all sorts of gadgets, Joby's now applied some real beefing-up techniques to its original camera-tripod version and created the Gorillapod Focus, designed for heavier camera gear. Made from aluminium so it weighs just 499 grams itself, it can nonetheless support pro-video or SLR equipment that weighs up to 5 kg, and of course fasten it/dangle it from all sorts of places you wouldn't normally mount your cameras. The Focus is due soon for a similarly beefed-up price of $US150. [GeekyGadgets]