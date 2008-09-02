Gorenje Fridge Table Lifts Food, People Frozen in Carbonite

The Home Appliances halls at IFA 2008 have some of the best stuff in the fair, like this Gorenje fridge table, which seems to be a brand obsessed about doing really Star Trekish stuff for the kitchen. The table—with a central fridge that smoothly raises to give access to food and beverages, and a security system to avoid having your arm trapped in it—is not a concept but a real product made to order. The price: US$15,000 to US$20,000, depending on the material you choose. I'll keep using my picnic fridge and raising it to the table while making a hmmmmm noise with my mouth, thank you very much. [More IFA 2008 Coverage]