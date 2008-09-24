How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Google's Petrol Price Tracker Gadget For iGoogle Tells You Where To Fill Up

Google gets it. They understand. While they're thinking about starting their own countries and creating a whole new mobile platform (and rolling around on rollerblades while doing it), they understand that regular folk are struggling, especially at the petrol pump.

That's why they've launched a gadget for iGoogle which tells you the price of any petrol station in Australia. They update the information twice daily - so the information is going to be fairly accurate - and you can search either by suburb, price or brand.

You can download the gadget for your iGoogle homepage here. It's a free download, so there isn't any reason why you shouldn't use it, unless of course you prefer to walk or catch public transport. In which case - kudos to you for being better than the rest of us...

[Google Australia Blog via Lifehacker]

Trending Stories Right Now

aliens optical-seti panoseti science seti the-search-for-extraterrestrial-intelligence

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
coronavirus what-fresh-hell-awaits

So You Have To Work From Home

The novel coronavirus has, as of Friday, infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400 globally. Fear, uncertainty, and doubt are pervasive. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but it’s safe to assume that whatever it is will be a shitshow of historic magnitude—it’s already a tragedy for thousands of families and a lesson in the fragility of our globalized world.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles