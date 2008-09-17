Google showed off a handset running what appears to be a polished version of Android at their Developer Day event in London. No details were provided on the phone itself, but it could very well be a final version of the HTC Dream. However, Google's Mike Jennings did allude to the possibility of Android running on more than just mobile phones saying "why not?" when a developer posed the question. [PC Pro]
Google Shows Off Dream-Like Android Handset
