Google Patents Floating Server Farm Powered By OCEAN WAVES

Who in the hell do Google think they are? The goddamn Dharma Initiative? Slashdot readers dug up this 2007 patent for a server farm system, which uses wave power buoys to run a bunch of machines on the boat they're attached to. Though somewhat similar to one of the stations on LOST, this patent's purpose is much less alluring, even if it has a cooling system that uses sea water. I mean, hosting a bunch of binary data crunchers isn't nearly as cool as a station used for discharging electromagnetic buildup, or time travel or a zoo. But hey, you gotta start somewhere, right? [SlashDot via Technovelgy via The Earth Times via EcoGeek]