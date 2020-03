Google's been busy with the Street View drones—and now you can see their tireless work on your phone with today's new version of the Maps app. Standing on your boring corner, you can full-screen, say, Tokyo's streets and compare. The new version also adds more accurate geolocations and a few other interface tweaks, which Googler Josh was kind enough to walk us through, even while hallucinating the Street View "peg man" in his pocket.



Oh Google. [Official Google Mobile Blog]