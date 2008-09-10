Google Cuts Personal Data Retention Time in Half, Still Knows Everything About You

Google has just made a change to its privacy policy, cutting the retention time for your personal data from 18 months to 9 months. This means that now Google will only be able to build a frighteningly accurate portrait of you that advertisers will salivate over based on your searches, keywords found in your Gmail, videos viewed on YouTube, feeds subscribed to in Google Reader and surf history in Chrome based on a mere 9 months of information. All together now: thank you, Google overlords, for your benevolence! [Reuters]