Google Co-Founder Expects Chrome-Like Browser For Android

It probably comes as no surprise, but Google co-founder Sergey Brin believes that Chrome will make its way into Android in one form or another (both Chrome and the current Android browser employ WebKit).

"Probably a subsequent version of Android is going to pick up a lot of the Chrome stack," Brin said, pointing to JavaScript improvements as one area."

He also noted that it would most likely take on a new name to indicate its mobile status. Chrome Mobile? Just a thought, guys. [CNET via MobileCrunch via CrunchGear]