How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Google Chrome to Get Plug-ins, User Scripts Support

The one thing Google Chrome was missing that kept a lot of the Firefox faithful from making the switch was the browser's lack of add-on support. Well, that's set to change, according to Google engineer Ojan Vafai.

Both add-ons and user scripts (á la Greasemonkey) will be supported in the near future. Currently, they're working on ensuring that plug-ins and add-ons keep the browser as stable as it is without them, but as soon as they get that worked out, look for them to come to Chrome, probably by the time it's out of beta. What do you think, will being able to get Adblock for Chrome motivate you to switch? Also, stop using Adblock, you jerks, ads pay my bills. [InformationWeek, image via]

Trending Stories Right Now

aliens optical-seti panoseti science seti the-search-for-extraterrestrial-intelligence

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
coronavirus what-fresh-hell-awaits

So You Have To Work From Home

The novel coronavirus has, as of Friday, infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400 globally. Fear, uncertainty, and doubt are pervasive. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but it’s safe to assume that whatever it is will be a shitshow of historic magnitude—it’s already a tragedy for thousands of families and a lesson in the fragility of our globalized world.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles