Though it's in no way official, I happen to enjoy Google Blogoscoped's analysis of the Google Chrome logo and agree with the influences listed. In addition to the hodge podge of handheld Simons, Pokeballs, Firefox, webcams and Google logos, Neatorama also throws in the Sal-9000 eye from 2010 for good measure. It also kinda looks like that robot lamp from yesterday (obviously, they're not remotely related). Anything else this reminds you of? [Google Blogoscoped via Neatorama]