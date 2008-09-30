Goofy's How to Hook Up Your Home Theatre Guide

I like the 1940s Disney animation shorts. They may not get to the hilarity level of Chuck Jones and Tex Avery's work at Warner, but some of them are really good. This How to Hook Up Your Home Theatre short is new, but it feels like one of them and summarises perfectly the dangers and absurd complexity of modern big home theatres, from impossible-to-open audio cable boxes to the sound system—with "centre channel, left and right speakers, bit more to the left and bit more to the right speakers, surround speakers, surrounding surround speakers"— to huge screens. [Cartoon Brew via Dark Roasted Blend]