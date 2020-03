We'd heard rumours that the Gizmondo 2 would be running Google's Android OS, and the company has now confirmed it to be true (Windows CE is the other optional OS). Available this winter, the Gizmondo 2 is a lot like the original Gizmondo but has a better battery and newer Nvidia chips inside. You like how we mentioned those other details? You know, like you actually care or something? [sandbergahns]