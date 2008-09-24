How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Giga-Yacht A Probably Is Spectra's Mobile Headquarters

This is A, a giga-yacht that looks like a cross between a First World War battlecruiser, a submarine, and a spaceship. The A is 387 foot long, with three pools, one master suite, six guest suites, and rooms for 42 staff. Or 42 trained evil Spectra ninjas. The scale of this thing is just mind-blowing, you just have to look closely at the side gate, which seems big enough to hold a dozen of torpedo boats.

To give you an idea of the carbon footprint this thing has, the fuel tank is so big that it costs $US1.4 million to fill up. It's owned by Russian billionaire Andrey Melnichenko, who got it built for about 150 million euros at the Blohm & Voss shipyard, Germany, following a Phillipe Starck design. [Luxury Property via Dark Roasted Blend]

Trending Stories Right Now

aliens optical-seti panoseti science seti the-search-for-extraterrestrial-intelligence

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
coronavirus what-fresh-hell-awaits

So You Have To Work From Home

The novel coronavirus has, as of Friday, infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400 globally. Fear, uncertainty, and doubt are pervasive. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but it’s safe to assume that whatever it is will be a shitshow of historic magnitude—it’s already a tragedy for thousands of families and a lesson in the fragility of our globalized world.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles