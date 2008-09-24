This is A, a giga-yacht that looks like a cross between a First World War battlecruiser, a submarine, and a spaceship. The A is 387 foot long, with three pools, one master suite, six guest suites, and rooms for 42 staff. Or 42 trained evil Spectra ninjas. The scale of this thing is just mind-blowing, you just have to look closely at the side gate, which seems big enough to hold a dozen of torpedo boats.

To give you an idea of the carbon footprint this thing has, the fuel tank is so big that it costs $US1.4 million to fill up. It's owned by Russian billionaire Andrey Melnichenko, who got it built for about 150 million euros at the Blohm & Voss shipyard, Germany, following a Phillipe Starck design. [Luxury Property via Dark Roasted Blend]