Can it get any more adorably indie than a short film portrayed on 987 Polaroids that display flipbook-style on a giant drum inside a machine called the "Process Enacted Mutoscope"? I'm thinking no. The rig is pretty cool, though—letting you control the speed of playback frame-by-frame, as you can see in the video that follows. The obvious genre for films using the ol' Mutoscope, though, should be "Victorian Softcore."

