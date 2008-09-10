Giant Freezer Can Hold Fighter Jets, Megatron

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

At two million square feet, this is one of the biggest freezers in the world, capable of holding entire combat airplanes and putting them under extreme conditions. Zoom inside and you will see the effects of putting an F-4 Phantom fighter jet under the snow and freezing rain test, which simulates this kind of weather at 40,000 feet.

Developed with the help of Boeing and located at the aerospace test centre in Seosan, South Korea, the state-of-the-art US$52 million dollar secret facility has been designed to put these aircraft to the limit.

Too bad they only have old F-4s and F-15s to test it with. [Daily Mail—Thanks Alejandro!]

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
DuckDuckGo Made A Giant List Of Jerks Tracking You Online

DuckDuckGo, a privacy-focused tech company, today launched something called Tracker Radar—an open-source, automatically generated and continually updated list that currently contains more than 5,000 domains that more than 1,700 companies use to track people online.

