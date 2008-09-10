Giant Freezer Can Hold Fighter Jets, Megatron

At two million square feet, this is one of the biggest freezers in the world, capable of holding entire combat airplanes and putting them under extreme conditions. Zoom inside and you will see the effects of putting an F-4 Phantom fighter jet under the snow and freezing rain test, which simulates this kind of weather at 40,000 feet.

Developed with the help of Boeing and located at the aerospace test centre in Seosan, South Korea, the state-of-the-art US$52 million dollar secret facility has been designed to put these aircraft to the limit.

Too bad they only have old F-4s and F-15s to test it with. [Daily Mail—Thanks Alejandro!]