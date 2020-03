For homemakers who always wanted a Roomba but thought it too uncute, iRobot and Sanrio have partnered up to create a Hello Kitty-branded version of their robotic vacuum cleaner. So now not only does everybody's favourite expressionless cat protect your computer, play your music and blast away your enemies, she'll also clean your floor. Who's a good kitty? Only 500 units are made, and each will cost roughly $US810. Figures—it's only available in Japan. [iRobot Japan via Dvice]