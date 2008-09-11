Garmin Has Style Lapse: Releases Faux-Diamond Enhanced Nuvi GPSs

Garmin's had a tiny stylistic brain-fart with some new Nuvi GPSs. Imagine a cheesy glimmering gadget suckered-on to your windshield, sending glittering—and distracting—shafts of light into your car... that's kind of what you've got in the "light rose" and "black diamond" editions of the Nuvi 250 and 760. They're covered in coloured faux-diamonds. Yuck. The red, white and blue editions (also new) we can appreciate. But in a few years, in a look back at recent gadget history, crystal-covered GPS units will be consigned to the "what the hell were they thinking?" category. [Aving via Navigadget]