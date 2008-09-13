Futuristic Origami Desk Cut and Folded from a Single Sheet of Steel

No doubt about it, this is one bad-ass-looking desk. But the 3Fold from Formtank is more than just a striking visual design—it is also impressive because it was cut and folded from a single sheet of steel using CAD/CAM technology. Formtank bills it as an excellent CEO desk, which is why it takes CEO money to buy one. Constructing your own version starts at around US$7,000. [Formtank via Core77 via Boing Boing]