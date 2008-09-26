Furutech Thinks You are Stupid Enough to Buy an $US1800 Power Cable

You may recognise Furutech as the premier purveyors of all things strange and overpriced. They have a rep to maintain—which is why they are attempting to sell what may be "the Most Sophisticated Power Cord and Connectors in the World" for an absurd price of $US1800. Thanks to their FI-50(R) IEC and FI-50M(R) Piezo Ceramic series connectors, that sum will buy you power so clean, it practically sparkles. You would think that no one would be crazy enough to drop this kind of coin on a cable—but that is where you would be wrong my friend. [Furutech via Boing Boing Gadgets]