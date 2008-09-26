Furutech Thinks You are Stupid Enough to Buy an $US1800 Power Cable

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

You may recognise Furutech as the premier purveyors of all things strange and overpriced. They have a rep to maintain—which is why they are attempting to sell what may be "the Most Sophisticated Power Cord and Connectors in the World" for an absurd price of $US1800. Thanks to their FI-50(R) IEC and FI-50M(R) Piezo Ceramic series connectors, that sum will buy you power so clean, it practically sparkles. You would think that no one would be crazy enough to drop this kind of coin on a cable—but that is where you would be wrong my friend. [Furutech via Boing Boing Gadgets]

aliens optical-seti panoseti science seti the-search-for-extraterrestrial-intelligence

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
coronavirus what-fresh-hell-awaits

So You Have To Work From Home

The novel coronavirus has, as of Friday, infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400 globally. Fear, uncertainty, and doubt are pervasive. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but it’s safe to assume that whatever it is will be a shitshow of historic magnitude—it’s already a tragedy for thousands of families and a lesson in the fragility of our globalized world.

