We've seen demos where clever ubertechie folk run OSX on the Eee PC, but in case you wanted to do it yourself, Wired has published a complete wiki detailing the installation process. It's still not a one and done installation—plan to get your hands a little digitally dirty—but at least you won't be digging through message boards full of guesses and contradictions to get the job done. Wired's instructions are clear and easy to follow, and they mention the caveats like that the sound doesn't work (bye bye, iPod fatto). Ignore such crippling limitations; you have a Mac mini-note to create. [Wiki via Lifehacker]
Full, Reliable Instructions to Load OSX on Eee PC
