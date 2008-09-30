Fujitsu Siemens ST6012 Tablet PC Quietly Hits, Looks the Biz

Last we heard from Fujitsu it was updating its iMac-alike desktop PC, but the company has also just snuck out the ST6012 tablet PC very quietly. Running an Intel Core2 Duo beneath a 12.1-inch 1280 × 800-pixel touchscreen, the machine also packs 2GB of RAM, Intel GS45 integrated graphics, up to a 320GB HDD or optional 64GB SSD, fingerprint scanner, all the usual wired and wireless connections and an integrated 3G modem. And it actually looks pretty stylish for a tablet machine. It'll likely flick the switch of those of you out there who use computers like this to collect data in the field, and you might be interested to hear its pricing starts at around $US2,700, though there's no word on when or where it's out. [TFTS]