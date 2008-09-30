Fujitsu Concept Phone Can Be Pulled Apart, Reconfigured

Proving that Japan always has the coolest concept phones, this Fujitsu device shown at CEATEC lets you separate your screen and touchscreen keypad in whatever configuration you like. Both parts can be used separately or stuck together by magnets, and where you stick the screen on the keypad determines what the touchscreen shows. The screen module contains software functions, including video recording and games, while the keyboard is responsible for communication tasks, such as 3G and radio. No idea whether this will be one of the few CEATEC concepts that make its way into reality, but I sure hope I see it on shelves someday. [Akihabara News]