How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

FoilJet MR1 Hydrofoil Jet Ski: Like Riding a Motorcycle on Water

I'm sure that this isn't the first time someone has thought of putting a hydrofoil on a jet ski, but the FoilJet MR 1 concept from Matt De Bellefeuille certainly offers up an intriguing design. The foil itself can be raised or lowered by the rider to accelerate or handle shallow water—but that is where the plausibility of this concept comes to a screeching halt. According to the design page, the US$15,000 FoilJet runs on a 20 hp 48 Volt electric engine that can run for three hours after a 10 minute charge. It's a good idea as a whole, but I think it may be getting a little ahead of itself in terms of eco-friendliness. [Debelle via Ecofriend via Likecool]

Trending Stories Right Now

aliens optical-seti panoseti science seti the-search-for-extraterrestrial-intelligence

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
ad-tech duckduckgo my-ad-are-all-products-ive-reviewed-for-giz online-tracking

DuckDuckGo Made A Giant List Of Jerks Tracking You Online

DuckDuckGo, a privacy-focused tech company, today launched something called Tracker Radar—an open-source, automatically generated and continually updated list that currently contains more than 5,000 domains that more than 1,700 companies use to track people online.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles