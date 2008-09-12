FoilJet MR1 Hydrofoil Jet Ski: Like Riding a Motorcycle on Water

I'm sure that this isn't the first time someone has thought of putting a hydrofoil on a jet ski, but the FoilJet MR 1 concept from Matt De Bellefeuille certainly offers up an intriguing design. The foil itself can be raised or lowered by the rider to accelerate or handle shallow water—but that is where the plausibility of this concept comes to a screeching halt. According to the design page, the US$15,000 FoilJet runs on a 20 hp 48 Volt electric engine that can run for three hours after a 10 minute charge. It's a good idea as a whole, but I think it may be getting a little ahead of itself in terms of eco-friendliness. [Debelle via Ecofriend via Likecool]