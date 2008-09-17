How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Flippable Solar-Powered Lamp Keeps Track of Energy Consumption via Wi-Fi

This unique "Spark" lamp concept comes from the far away land of Sweden where the government is planning to install smart energy meters on new homes. The meters are designed to keep track of energy consumption and relay that data over the internet for customers. The lamp uses Wi-Fi to tap into that data and changes colours for a 3-second interval to indicate how current levels of consumption match up to the monthly goal.

It also features a unique "flippable" design that resembles a potted plant when it is gathering solar energy and functions as a lamp when it is turned over. The Spark lamp is actually a very clever concept, but it is not yet available in Sweden, much less anywhere else in the world. [Psysorg via EcoGeek via Clean Technica]

Trending Stories Right Now

aliens optical-seti panoseti science seti the-search-for-extraterrestrial-intelligence

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
coronavirus what-fresh-hell-awaits

So You Have To Work From Home

The novel coronavirus has, as of Friday, infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400 globally. Fear, uncertainty, and doubt are pervasive. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but it’s safe to assume that whatever it is will be a shitshow of historic magnitude—it’s already a tragedy for thousands of families and a lesson in the fragility of our globalized world.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles