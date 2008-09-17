Flippable Solar-Powered Lamp Keeps Track of Energy Consumption via Wi-Fi

This unique "Spark" lamp concept comes from the far away land of Sweden where the government is planning to install smart energy meters on new homes. The meters are designed to keep track of energy consumption and relay that data over the internet for customers. The lamp uses Wi-Fi to tap into that data and changes colours for a 3-second interval to indicate how current levels of consumption match up to the monthly goal.

It also features a unique "flippable" design that resembles a potted plant when it is gathering solar energy and functions as a lamp when it is turned over. The Spark lamp is actually a very clever concept, but it is not yet available in Sweden, much less anywhere else in the world. [Psysorg via EcoGeek via Clean Technica]