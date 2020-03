Our first shots of HTC's Dream (or G1, whatever the hell it's called) being fondled out in the real world are perhaps not coincidentally the first ones that make the phone look like it's something you can carry in the open. They look fairly real to us, and match up with what we've seen before, but the reflections are strikingly bright, so it's hard to check out which build of Android is running on it. Obviously, we'll get an even better look in just a few days. [Utterli via Talk Android]