Before you decide to hurl yourself out of an aeroplane to get an adrenaline fix, take a long hard look at what happened to Hans Lange on a recent base jump in Norway. As you will see, he managed to capture the entire jump in detail using some sort of wide-angle helmet cam. I will admit that flying around in that wing suit looks exhilarating, but smashing into the ground, breaking a leg then being dragged down the side of a mountain? Not so much. [ITN and BBC]