First Official Pics of Nokia 5800 XpressMusic Touchscreen 'Tube' Leak

Nokia's a little late to the touchscreen game—and they've been parading the "Tube" around for a while ("we promise, it's coming!"). Now details are starting to build for a rumoured October 2 announcement of the Tube (known more stodgily as the 5800 XpressMusic), fanned by the leaked pic above spotted by Mobile.cz. The date also coincides nicely with the expected timeframe of Nokia's "Comes With Music" launch, since this is primarily a music phone. Expected specs includes A-GPS and wi-fi, a 640x360 touchscreen, Symbian S60 and an included 8GB SD card for music. [Mobile.cz via Unwired View, BGR]