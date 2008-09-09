First Look at New iPod Nano Interface?

We have received these two images of the iPod nano showing a new interface. They look like Apple's own product illustrations and the iPod itself looks like the unconfirmed leaked picture, but of course we don't know if they are real or not. They are so polished and we like them so much that we hope they are real, but for now, they are just a couple of images out of nowhere. Check the playback screen after the jump and tell us what you think.

We will see what happens in a few hours. Remember our first rules about rumours and leaks: never trust them, even when they seem like the real McCoy. [Thanks tipster!]