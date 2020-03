Not so long ago, the FCC leaked the Helio Ocean 2. But those pictures were black and white technical drafts, not featuring nearly enough colours and blinky lights to captivate our stimuli-needing attention spans. But a new FCC filing includes real shots of the new Helio Ocean. And from what we can tell, it's got a fancy, iPhonesque silver frame around the face. How do these designers know that we can't resist metal-coloured paints? Our one weakness! [FCC via Electronista]