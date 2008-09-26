Finally, Night Vision Goggles Get Priced Low Enough for Cheapskate Perverts

Night vision goggles are one of those things that you've always wanted, but known that the novelty wasn't worth the hundreds (or thousands) of dollars such fancy equipment obviously would cost. Well, good news! Now there are night vision goggles priced with you, the amateur pervert, in mind. Only $US90! The EyeClops goggles we checked out in February are finally for sale. They're similar but assuredly crappier than the ones special forces badasses use! No sleeping ladies are safe when you've got cheap night vision goggles. [ThinkGeek]