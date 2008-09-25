Ferrari V4 Motorcycle Concept: If Tron Were a City in Italy

We try not to tease you with concepts too often, but this Ferrari V4 superbike by Israeli industrial designer Amir Glinik is just too beautiful to pass up. Packed with a modified engine from a Ferrari Enzo, hand controls from a F-16 fighter jet and buttons from a Formula 1 race car, there's not much in the world of badass that hasn't been centrifuged into the design. Under the hood:

"As far as how fast it goes and how much the bike would cost, we can only speculate about very big numbers in both cases," Glinik says. Cold, Glinik. Cold. [Industrial & Art via Luxist]