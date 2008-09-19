Eye-Fi Share Gets Lexar Branding

That Eye-Fi technology we were so gung ho about a few months back, the one which adds Wi-Fi to any digital camera, has found a new home in Lexar. The memory card giant is churning out a 2GB Shoot-n-Sync WiFi SD card that works exactly the same as the Eye-Fi Share. But with the Lexar branding, I guess these cards will be guaranteed a much larger audience. They'll be available in October for $US99.

New Lexar Shoot-n-Sync Wi-Fi Memory Card Gives Consumers Exciting Wireless Option for Uploading and Sharing Digital Photos

2GB SD-Compatible Memory Card Enables Users to Wirelessly Send Photos to Their Computers, Social Networking and Photo-Sharing Websites

FREMONT, Calif., Sep 18, 2008 — Lexar Media, a leading global provider of memory products for digital media, is giving digital photo enthusiasts the opportunity to "cut the cord" with the introduction of its Shoot-n-Sync(TM) Wi-Fi(R) memory card — a convenient wireless solution for uploading digital photos to computers as well as sharing them via social networking and photo-sharing websites. The 2GB memory card, compatible with SD-compatible digital cameras, reliably records and stores digital photos in a camera just like a standard memory card, but adds the time-saving convenience and simplicity of wireless uploading from camera to computer — and directly to the Internet.

Easy, No-Hassle Photo Uploading

With its advanced Wi-Fi connectivity, the Lexar Shoot-n-Sync Wi-Fi memory card is a great product for a wide range of photographers from bloggers, web surfers, and social-networkers to busy parents, travelling executives, and students. The Lexar Shoot-n-Sync Wi-Fi memory card provides a simple and convenient solution for managing all their digital photos. Instead of removing the memory card from a camera, transferring it to a reader, connecting the reader, and then dragging each individual photo onto the computer, the Lexar Shoot-n-Sync Wi-Fi memory card offers users a much simpler solution.

How It Works

As an Eye-Fi Connected product, theLexar Shoot-n-Sync Wi-Fi memory cardfeatures Eye-Fi technology and connects to Eye-Fi's web service to wirelessly and automatically upload photos from a digital camera to the web and to a computer. Eye-Fi is dedicated to building products and services that help consumers navigate, nurture and share their digital memories. After the brief initial installation of Eye-Fi Manager software on your PC, the card is ready to wirelessly download copies of any photos stored on it, automatically to your computer, as soon as it comes within range of your home computer's wireless network. Without removing the card from the camera, users can back up photos to a computer or transfer them to photo-sharing, social networking, or blog sites. After the digital photo copies are sent, all a user has to do is approve the transfers and they can be instantly shared with the world. Learn more about the Lexar

Shoot-n-Sync memory card at www.lexar.com/digfilm/sd_wifi.html.

Manisha Sharma, Lexar director of product marketing, noted: "Lexar is committed to delivering innovative products that enhance people's enjoyment of digital photography. The Lexar Shoot-n-Sync Wi-Fi memory card not only provides our customers the reliability and quality of Lexar memory, but the opportunity to enjoy a new level of wireless convenience — free from the hassles of cables and greatly simplifies transferring photos from camera to PC."

Compatible with both Windows(R) and Mac(R) operating systems, the 2GB Lexar Shoot-n-Sync Wi-Fi memory card will ship in October.

