If God had intended us to keep our body hair, he'd never have invented grooming goods like this: the extended-reach shaver/trimmer. Designed to tackle mannish body contours and whisk the hairs away, its secret is the extending curved handle. This adds enough length *ahem* for you to get the peskiest of hairs. You know the ones: the really annoying middle of your back-ones that require advanced yoga skills to reach normally (or the helping hands of an assistant...and if you have one of those, you probably don't need this.) It's water-resistant, an eight hour charge lets it run for half an hour—if that's not enough, you are one hairy bugger—is out now at Hammacher Schlemmer and costs US$50. [OhGizmo]
Extended-Reach Body Groomer Shaves Parts You Normally Can't Reach
