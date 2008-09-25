Ex-Google Mobile Product Manager Nails the G1 with Good Reason

Ulf Waschbusch, who was Google's Mobile Product Manager until he recently left for MySpace Mobile, thinks the T-Mobile G1 sucks for a variety of reasons. He also points out the good stuff, but after seeing what's wrong in terms of interface, enterprise integration, data plan and its other flaws, especially compared with the competition, I absolutely agree with his views:

It's funny - but the first time I heard about Android was about 2.5 years ago, when Eric Schmidt told me about the device at Stanford after I got a job offer from Google (yet before I accepted it!). Since then I have seen many iterations of the software. The software. Not the device itself, because sadly it hasn't changed much in a while. (Not sure how long). The reason many people see the G1 as ugly and old-fashioned is simply... because it IS! It's a design unchanged for a while (it's now available in Zune-brown along with white and black). The hardware itself though went through many iterations I am sure, as it's top-notch (3G on AWS, GPS, 3MP autofocus camera etc.).

Indeed. The device is a lame-looking brick and doesn't seem to have much appeal to consumers. He also expressed his frustrations with other aspects of the G1 in his Facebook status.

Ulf is disappointed but not surprised about the 'G1′. Where's the cheap data plan? Where do I plug in my headphones? No video player? How do I get contacts in it?

Right again. While some have speculated that he's talking out of bitterness—I guess that's easier to do than to accept the criticism—the fact is that he acknowledges the good, the bad, and the ugly in a fair way. Certainly, this is not the iPhone/BlackBerry challenger consumers were hoping for. [ulfw via BGR]