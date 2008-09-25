EVOLTA, the World's Longest-Lasting AA Alkaline Battery, Coming to the US

We first heard about the Guinness record-holding EVOLTA AA battery back in April, but at the time they were only available in Japan. However, Panasonic is bringing their new product to the States staring this October in AA or AAA four and eight packs (priced at $US5 and $US9 respectively). I would just stick with rechargeables, but hey—that's just me.

PANASONIC ANNOUNCES EVOLTA — THE WORLD'S LONGEST LASTING AA ALKALINE BATTERY IN MORE DEVICES*

Performance of New Battery Recognised by Guinness World Records™

SECAUCUS, N.J. (September 24, 2008) - Proving that there is still room to enhance the performance of everyday batteries, Panasonic today introduced the EVOLTA battery, which is recognised by Guinness World Records™ as the world's "longest lasting AA alkaline battery cell" in more devices.* The recognition was the first of its kind for Guinness, which created a new category for batteries. The EVOLTA AA Alkaline battery lasts longer in more devices than the company's own previous-generation AA alkalines as well as those from other brands.

Demand for batteries that will meet the needs of today's more energy-efficient products is increasing. To address this need, the EVOLTA battery, which derives its name from "evolution" and "voltage" to symbolize growth and power, was specifically designed to work with a variety of electronics devices, ranging from low-middle-drain remote controls, portable radios and MP3 players to high-drain digital cameras and remote-control cars. EVOLTA is not just tailor-made for one device, but allows for outstanding performance across a broad spectrum of applications.

The new structure of the EVOLTA battery provides more internal space than Panasonic's previous generation batteries, allowing storage of extra active materials and incorporating an improved sealing technology, creating a more durable battery. Newly-developed active materials for the battery's cathode (manganese dioxide and oxy-hydroxide titanium) and anode (zinc) facilitate a chemical reaction that delivers superior performance. To maximize the chemical reaction within the battery, Panasonic has improved the manufacturing process to pack active materials more evenly and densely.

Battery testing followed industry-standard protocols issued by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). The test results reveal that EVOLTA batteries deliver excellent performance in wide ranging equipment from low-current applications such as TV remotes to high-drain applications like digital cameras.

To further support its AA battery claims, Panasonic also conducted device testing and results of those tests include:

* A digital camera powered by EVOLTA batteries took 272 shots compared with 209 shots when powered by Panasonic's current Alkaline Plus batteries — an increase of 30%. **

* An FM radio played up to 14 hours longer when powered by two EVOLTA AA batteries than when powered by Panasonic's current Alkaline Plus batteries.***

* A remote-controlled car traveled as much as 8.7 miles farther when equipped with six EVOLTA AA's than when powered by Panasonic's current Alkaline Plus batteries.****

"I believe that EVOLTA is the ultimate power solution for any and all consumers that will enhance everyday life by delivering superior portable energy solutions," said Matt Sora, vice president of sales and marketing for Panasonic Battery Corp. of America.

To demonstrate the power of EVOLTA, Tomotake Takahashi, an engineer in Tokyo, created a mini robot nicknamed "Mr. EVOLTA." The 6.7 inch-tall robot made headlines in May when it climbed a 1,740-foot rope dangling from a cliff in Arizona's Grand Canyon National Park. Mr. EVOLTA accomplished the feat using just two AA EVOLTA batteries. The climb took 6 hours and 46 minutes and covered a distance that was 290 feet more than the height of Chicago's Sears Tower, the tallest building in the U.S. Click here to download photo of Mr. Evolta.

"EVOLTA was launched in Japan in April and is currently enjoying tremendous success," Sora noted. "We expect that EVOLTA will also be favourably accepted by consumers in the U.S. market."

The new EVOLTA batteries will be available in stores in October. AA and AAA batteries will be offered in four-packs and eight-packs. The suggested retail prices are:

* AA or AAA four-pack, $4.99

* AA or AAA eight-pack, $8.99

Sweepstakes

To promote the battery, Panasonic is launching the EVOLTA Sweepstakes promotion. From October 1, 2008 through March 31, 2009 consumers can enter for a chance to win a variety of Panasonic products with a total value of $25,000. The Grand Prize winner will receive a 42-inch Panasonic VIERA plasma HDTV and a Blu-ray Disc home theatre system.

Thirty other prizes will be awarded in all, including 5 Panasonic VIERA plasma HDTVs, 10 Blu-ray Disc players and 15 LUMIX digital still cameras. No purchase is necessary to participate in this sweepstakes.