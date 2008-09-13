All Evangelion nerds (like me) should know exactly what this Entry Plug is supposed to be: the ride Shinji and Rei have that plugs them (in more ways than one) into a gigantic robot. This USB storage version does NOT allow you to destroy Tokyo while protecting it, but it does keep your files safe while you're commuting to and from work. The only caveat is that these are only 2GB, whereas any self-respecting anime fan would have gone up to 64GB sticks by now. What's all the rest of the space in this drive taken up by? Whininess. [Akiba.Keizai via Dvice]
Evangelion USB Stick Entry Plugs Its Way Into Your Heart
Trending Stories Right Now
The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade
Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
DuckDuckGo Made A Giant List Of Jerks Tracking You Online
DuckDuckGo, a privacy-focused tech company, today launched something called Tracker Radar—an open-source, automatically generated and continually updated list that currently contains more than 5,000 domains that more than 1,700 companies use to track people online.