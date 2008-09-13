Evangelion USB Stick Entry Plugs Its Way Into Your Heart

All Evangelion nerds (like me) should know exactly what this Entry Plug is supposed to be: the ride Shinji and Rei have that plugs them (in more ways than one) into a gigantic robot. This USB storage version does NOT allow you to destroy Tokyo while protecting it, but it does keep your files safe while you're commuting to and from work. The only caveat is that these are only 2GB, whereas any self-respecting anime fan would have gone up to 64GB sticks by now. What's all the rest of the space in this drive taken up by? Whininess. [Akiba.Keizai via Dvice]