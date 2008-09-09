How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Esquire's E-Ink Cover Dissected, Circuit Boards and Microcontrollers Found (Surprise!)

Though it's no huge shock to find out what's behind Esquire's recent E-Ink cover, it's always fun to look at the postmortem pics. Phil over at MAKE took the magazine cover apart, and in addition to the E-Ink display, found lithium cells, printed circuit boards, and flash-programmable microcontrollers, which could be partially hacked or reprogrammed.


The E-Ink panel is segmented (11 on top, 3 on bottom), which means you cant use the entire rectangle for display. While you can change the timing for each section's blinking, the potential for real customisation seems limited. Instead you could only change when each section blinks or doesn't blink (not much fun, I know).

In any case, MAKE has the nitty gritty details and plenty more beautiful photos, so be sure to check it out. I'm off to track down my own copy of this month's Esquire. [MAKE]

Trending Stories Right Now

aliens optical-seti panoseti science seti the-search-for-extraterrestrial-intelligence

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
ad-tech duckduckgo my-ad-are-all-products-ive-reviewed-for-giz online-tracking

DuckDuckGo Made A Giant List Of Jerks Tracking You Online

DuckDuckGo, a privacy-focused tech company, today launched something called Tracker Radar—an open-source, automatically generated and continually updated list that currently contains more than 5,000 domains that more than 1,700 companies use to track people online.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles