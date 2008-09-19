Epedermits is One Terrifying, Tattooable Toy

Well, this is an unsettling toy concept. The Epidermits toy by the Karten Design firm is a little robotic… tin that's covered with human-like skin. Said skin can be tattooed or pierced to "customise" your toy. It runs on fuel cells and can be "stored in a state of forced hibernation in standard refrigerators." And did I mention instead of a head or face it just has a patch of fur? Yes, this is the thing nightmares are made of. If you give your kid one of these and it robotically follows him around, consider it a one way ticket to therapy later in life. [Karten via Gadget Lab]