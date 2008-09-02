Elac MicroSub, Rubik's Cubes Pump Out the Jams

Subwoofers celebrate a rich history of generic, monolithic designs. So it's straight out rude of the Elac Microsub to subvert such heritage with its Rubik's Cube styling. Low on vibration and Bluetooth equipped for wireless connection to your favourite A2DP streaming device, the Elac MicroSub is the best that dual music and puzzle cube fans will do without building a subwoofer themselves. Oh, and it's also available in black and white, you know, as a hat tip to soul-less audio equipment everywhere. [Elac via ShinyShiny]