The Eizo [email protected] is a curious product: one side is a regular wireless optical three-button mouse with scroll wheel, and the other is a basic 9-function TV remote. It's a 2.4GHz device, with a small USB dongle, and is designed to work with Nanao TVs, as well as third-party TVs, videos and tuners, and it looks like it'll work as a PC controller too, for media-centre action. Curious, but probably very useful if you've got your PC hooked up to your TV, and it may also stir some memories for fans of Apple's old round mouse. Available in Japan for around US$118. [PCWatch]