The Eizo [email protected] is a curious product: one side is a regular wireless optical three-button mouse with scroll wheel, and the other is a basic 9-function TV remote. It's a 2.4GHz device, with a small USB dongle, and is designed to work with Nanao TVs, as well as third-party TVs, videos and tuners, and it looks like it'll work as a PC controller too, for media-centre action. Curious, but probably very useful if you've got your PC hooked up to your TV, and it may also stir some memories for fans of Apple's old round mouse. Available in Japan for around US$118. [PCWatch]

aliens optical-seti panoseti science seti the-search-for-extraterrestrial-intelligence

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
ad-tech duckduckgo my-ad-are-all-products-ive-reviewed-for-giz online-tracking

DuckDuckGo Made A Giant List Of Jerks Tracking You Online

DuckDuckGo, a privacy-focused tech company, today launched something called Tracker Radar—an open-source, automatically generated and continually updated list that currently contains more than 5,000 domains that more than 1,700 companies use to track people online.

