In case Asus' US$100 price drop in July just wasn't enough to make up your mind on whether to spring for a new Eee PC 1000H, the mini-marvel's gotten even cheaper now. Amazon is selling an 80GB, XP-equipped 1000H for just US$450. Mwave also has several in stock for either US$450 (while supplies last) or, if you're willing to go for an open box product, an almost criminal US$359. [Amazon and mwave via Liliputing]