Eco Media Revolution: Part PMP, Part Mobile Phone Defibrillator

The original Eco Player was a wind-up PMP that offered 40 minutes of music per one minute of cranking. It was chunkier than a nano, but it also wasn't gonna run out of juice in the Himalayas, either. The new Eco Media Revolution is the sequel, a 4GB A/V player that also packs and SD card reader, FM radio and can charge your mobile phone. Apparently a minute of cranking is equivalent to one emergency call. And if only we had some cool wilderness adventure to go on, we'd shell out the $US240 in a heartbeat for one of our own. [Ethical Superstore via Smart Planet]