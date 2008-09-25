The original Eco Player was a wind-up PMP that offered 40 minutes of music per one minute of cranking. It was chunkier than a nano, but it also wasn't gonna run out of juice in the Himalayas, either. The new Eco Media Revolution is the sequel, a 4GB A/V player that also packs and SD card reader, FM radio and can charge your mobile phone. Apparently a minute of cranking is equivalent to one emergency call. And if only we had some cool wilderness adventure to go on, we'd shell out the $US240 in a heartbeat for one of our own. [Ethical Superstore via Smart Planet]
Eco Media Revolution: Part PMP, Part Mobile Phone Defibrillator
Trending Stories Right Now
These 'Diecast Rally Championship' Videos Are Way Too Good
Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.
So You Have To Work From Home
The novel coronavirus has, as of Friday, infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400 globally. Fear, uncertainty, and doubt are pervasive. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but it’s safe to assume that whatever it is will be a shitshow of historic magnitude—it’s already a tragedy for thousands of families and a lesson in the fragility of our globalized world.