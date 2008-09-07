Eclipse 400 Personal Aeroplane Is True Sports Skycar

The Eclipse 400 looks is one of those aeroplanes that you can only imagine in movies or comicbooks. But this is not the Avenger's Quinjet, it is very real, as the video shows. Right now it's being perfected and will be delivered to Tony Starks wannabes in just three years. Its four-seat interior looks more like an expensive sports car than a plane, and it has me saying "want":

A very expensive one: The 330-knots single-engine jet won't come cheap at US$1.35 million, so it's not the skycar we were all hoping for.

