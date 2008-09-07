Eclipse 400 Personal Aeroplane Is True Sports Skycar

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

The Eclipse 400 looks is one of those aeroplanes that you can only imagine in movies or comicbooks. But this is not the Avenger's Quinjet, it is very real, as the video shows. Right now it's being perfected and will be delivered to Tony Starks wannabes in just three years. Its four-seat interior looks more like an expensive sports car than a plane, and it has me saying "want":

A very expensive one: The 330-knots single-engine jet won't come cheap at US$1.35 million, so it's not the skycar we were all hoping for.

[Red Ferret]

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
DuckDuckGo Made A Giant List Of Jerks Tracking You Online

DuckDuckGo, a privacy-focused tech company, today launched something called Tracker Radar—an open-source, automatically generated and continually updated list that currently contains more than 5,000 domains that more than 1,700 companies use to track people online.

