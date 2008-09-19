Echo Bot Could Become The Most Annoying Prank Gadget Ever

You know what would be really funny? A toy that sort of looks like an orange version of Mike Wazowski from Monsters Inc, except it has suction cups for feet and a motion sensor in its eye. Then, you can record some 10 second witty comment, place the toy at a regularly frequented location and when it detects motion, it will play back your witty recording! Hilarity will definitely ensue...

But then of course, after the 12th time this little thing tells your wife that she's going to pack on the flab every time she approaches the fridge, homicide is likely to follow hilarity. And homicide mostly isn't funny. Especially when it costs $24.95.

In every home and office you'll find the resident prankster, the cheeky scallywag who just can't help but tape down the phone receiver and fill your bottom draw with shredded paper. If you've ever wanted to be "that guy" or if you've ever wanted to get back at "that guy" so bad it hurt - then the Echo Bot is your little orange knight in plastic armour.

Echo Bot's super-freaky lone eyeball conceals a motion sensor and once triggered it lets loose with whatever insult, compliment or joke you've recorded. It could be as simple as "Oi, step away from the desk and no one gets hurt!" or line it up with the fridge door "it'll go straight to your thighs!!".

It's bendable, concertina-ing little alien legs with their suction cup feet make it dead easy to plant in just the right place, without being detected. You don't have to be a comic genius to get a laugh out of it, just place it near a door and program it to yell "Duck!" - it's champagne comedy! Simple, classic and wet-your-pants funny.

Programming Echo Bot is as easy as it is hilarious. Just hold down the record button and speak into the microphone at the back of the eye. You can even hold the mic close to a television or computer and record some classic movie lines, for instance "So glad you could join us Mr Bond.", the super creepy "They're heerrreee" or perhaps even a little Bogart "of all the gin joins in all the world..."

Are you ready to be the life of the office, party or class? All in favour? The "eye's" have it! Order Echo Bot and the laughter will be unanimous!

Product Specification Product Dimensions: 18.5(H) x 5.5(W) x 5(D) cm / 7.25(H) x 2.25(W) x 1.75(D) inches. The Echo Bot allows you to record up to 10 seconds of sound which will be played back when it detects motion. It requires 2 x LR44 batteries (included).

Features:

Record voice message up to 10 seconds long Message is played back when motion is detected in front of sensor eyeball Sensing distance approximately 1 metre / 3.3 feet Accordion-style bendable legs with suction cup feet On/off switch Recommended for ages 8 upwards.

The Echo Bot is available online in Australia at LatestBuy.com.au with a RRP of AU $24.95.