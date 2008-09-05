EA Announces SimCity and the Sims 3 for the iPhone: Spore Coming on September 7th

EA has announced that nine new titles are currently in development for the iPhone: Yahtzee Adventures, EA Mini Golf, Lemonade Tycoon, Mahjong, Monopoly: Here & Now The World Edition, SimCity, Tiger Woods PGA TOUR 09, Need for Speed Undercover, and The Sims 3. Many of these titles have been mentioned before, but I was pretty pumped to hear about SImCity and the Sims 3 being added to the list. EA has also revealed that they are shooting to release Spore Origins on September 7th—the same day it is released on the Mac and PC. Hit the jump for some new Spore screenshots and the official press release.

EA'S SPORE ORIGINS OOZES ONTO THE IPHONE

EA Mobile Announces More iPhone Games in Development: MONOPOLY, Tiger Woods PGA TOUR

and Need for Speed Undercover

LOS ANGELES, Calif., - September 5, 2008 - EA Mobile™, a division of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:ERTS), today announced that Spore™ Origins, an original game for the iPhone™ and iPod™ touch, will be available later this month. The game takes full advantage of the devices' built-in accelerometer as players tilt, turn and twist their way through a world made of primordial ooze. In conjunction with the launch of Spore Origins, EA Mobile also announces a list of nine games in development for both the iPhone and iPod Touch platforms.

Eat-or-be-eaten in Spore Origins! Designed exclusively for the iPhone and iPod touch, Spore Origins uses the platforms' motion-sensing technology to let gamers navigate a primordial tidepool on a quest to evolve. Feast on the weak and flee from the strong through two exciting modes and 35 challenging levels. Pinch, pull, and poke your creation in the Creature Editor, customising the texture, shape and body parts to improve your offence, defence, perception and movement as you evolve over millions of years.

"The iPhone and iPod touch are the perfect platforms for a game like Spore Origins," said Travis Boatman, Vice President Worldwide Studios at EA Mobile. "Fans of the game can customise their own creatures, and then dive into exploring the ooze-filled environments by rotating the device for an experience that is truly unique to these devices. EA is excited about extending the Spore franchise across several mobile platforms including the iPhone, iPod touch, iPod as well as regular mobile phones."

EA Mobile today also announced nine titles in development for the iPhone and iPod touch, pending regional availability. This list includes YAHTZEE Adventures, EA Mini Golf, Lemonade Tycoon™, Mahjong, MONOPOLY: Here & Now The World Edition, SimCity, Tiger Woods PGA TOUR 09, Need for Speed™ Undercover, and The Sims™ 3.