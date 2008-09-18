Dumping Someone Is Hard, Even if That Someone Is a Sex Doll

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Here's a tip: when disposing of a very lifelike sex doll, leaving it in a shallow grave bound up and wrapped in a sleeping bag is not the best way to do so. You know, because someone might stumble upon a sleeping bag with hair coming out of one end and feet coming out of the other and jump to a conclusion other than that you got sick of humping an inanimate object. In fact, that's just what happened to a would-be silicone heartbreaker in Japan.

A 60-year-old man, having lived with his rubbery companion for a few years after his wife passed away, decided to move in with his kids and felt like it was time to move on. He was too attached to chop his former lover up into pieces and toss her out with the trash, so he did what any respectable guy would do: stuck her in a sleeping bag, brought her to a remote, wooded area and dumped her.

Then, of course, some hikers came upon his little bundle and called the police, who didn't realise that they didn't have a real corpse until they unwrapped her to start a post-mortem exam.

After being reported in the press, the poor guy came forward, and now he's facing charges for violating Japan's Waste Management Law. Oh, what a sordid tale of love and loss and gross, rubbery breasts! [Pink Tentacle via Boing Boing Gadgets]

